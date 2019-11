Meet “Donald”, our Pet of The Day. Donald is a 4-year-old male Treeing Walker Coonhound. This is a great breed of dog for active people. They love to run and can cover a lot of ground in a hurry. He’s a smart guy who loves to be with his people. Donald is a large dog and he’s been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Donald by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.