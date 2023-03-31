LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dondozo is a big kitty who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter from another shelter.

This cat is easy-going and shelter staff said he takes life as it comes and will do well in a home with older kids.

Dondozo is social, but he won’t be upset if you don’t scratch his chin, just don’t forget to get him his meals on time.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can inquire about Dondozo and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.