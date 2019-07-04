“Dozer” Pet of The Day July 4

Meet “Dozer”, our Pet Of The Day today. Dozer is a Rottweiler & American Staffordshire Terrier Mix. He’s a good boy but is having some anxiety issues so he’s looking for a home where he won’t be left alone a lot. Dozer is a sweet guy who is ready for someone to train him to be the best dog he can be. He prefers women to men but he’s good with kids and other dogs. Dozer would love a home with a big backyard where he can romp and play. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Dozer contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.