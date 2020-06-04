“Elmo” Pet of The Day June 4

Meet Elmo, our Pet of the Day today. Elmo is a sweet shy boy. He’s about 10 months old and he is looking for a home with older kids (when he’s excited he forgets that nice boys don’t chew on hands!) with people who have the time to spend training and socializing him.

He is easily startled by unexpected things and cowers if he thinks you are angry so he will need lots of positive reinforcement.

He is currently in foster where he loves to play with the other dog in the home. Elmo is housebroken and does not need to be crated. He hasn’t chewed on or gotten into anything in his foster home when left out.

To inquire about meeting Elmo, please visit ac.ingham.org, or call Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370. Adoptions are by appointment only at this time.