Meet "Arya", our Pet of The Day today. Arya is a nearly 2 year old female mixed breed. Even though Arya only has three legs she is an active girl who walks a mile a day and is very good on a leash. Arya is sweet and friendly and weighs about 68 pounds. Arya has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Arya by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.