Photo of Errol is courtesy of the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Errol’s former owner did not come to get him, so he could really use a new family to take care of him.

The big guy is well behaved and does good with other easygoing dogs, and according to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, he should do fine with other kids.

Errol is three-years-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Errol by clicking here, or calling 517-676-8370.