“Fabio” Pet of The Day July 16

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Meet Fabio, our Pet of The Day today. Fabio is a handsome tabby boy with extra front toes and a deep, rumbling purr.

Quite affectionate when he’s in the mood, he will let you know when he’s had enough. He loves chin scratches and toys and readily rolls onto his back when enjoying himself. He’ll even scooch across the floor on his back!

Fabio is 6 years old, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. He came to the shelter as a stray, and has been there for a month. He is ready to find his forever home!

If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays we are open till 6 pm.

You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.