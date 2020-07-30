“Fenway” Pet of The Day July 30

Meet “Fenway”, our Pet of The Day today. Fenway came to the shelter as a transfer from another shelter so we don’t know much about his past.

He’s a friendly playful dog who seems fine with other dogs (he was a little too interested in cats-he didn’t seem aggressive but definitely looked like he’d chase one just for the fun of watching it run).

He should be fine with older kids (he’s a big boy) and is going to make a great dog for someone with the time to play with him.

Fenway is 6 years old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

His adoption fee is $105.00. If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays they are open till 6 pm. You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.