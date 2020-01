Meet “Finn,” Our pet of the day. Finn is a senior diamond in the rough. He came to the shelter thin, with an injured ear, rotten teeth and covered in years of unshed undercoat.

He’s since had a spa treatment, dental work to remove several of his teeth and is now feeling so much better.

He’s a very loving cat and craves attention.

If you stop petting him, he’ll gently reach out to pull your hand back.

If you’re interested in adopting Finn, contact the Ingham County Animal Shelter.