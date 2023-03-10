LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fiona is a cute cat that you don’t need to travel far far away to adopt.

She is a senior kitty, almost 15, that came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter after her owner passed away.

Fiona likes attention and would love to be the center of an older person’s world. Even though she’s older, she still has some spunk and would like to spend her remaining time in a home being spoiled.

She is fond of big green ogres with Scottish accents, but might not get along too well with donkeys.

Fiona is 14 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You may inquire about Fiona by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.