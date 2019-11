Meet “Fletcher,” our Pet of the Day.

Fletcher is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky who was transferred from another shelter to Capital Area Humane Society.

He is sweet and friendly and knows how to sit and shake.

Fletcher is a big boy and weighs 49 pounds. He is neutered, up-to-date on vaccines and has a microchip.

Fletcher is ready to go home today! You can learn more about Fletcher by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at www.cahs-lansing.org.