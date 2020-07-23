“Forbes” Pet of The Day July 23

Meet “Forbes”, our Pet of The Day today. Forbes is a big goofy guy with a great smile and a ridiculously long tongue!

He loves to play ball (he’s not great at bringing it back but he’ll happily chase it batting it around until it he loses it!).

He’s had some training and should be fine with kids and dogs and maybe even a cat with slow intros. He’s a funny guy who will make you laugh as he bounces around the yard entertaining himself with a toy!​

He came to the shelter as a stray.

He is 2 years old, neutered and up to date on vaccines. His adoption fee is $105.00.

If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30am -5pm. Wednesdays we are open till 6pm.

You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.