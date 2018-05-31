“Freckles” Pet Of The Day May 31

Meet “Freckles”, our Pet Of The Day today. Freckles is a sweet, happy mixed breed dog. She is looking for a laidback home, even though not much bothers her (except people taking her food. She likes her food). Freckles loves to make her people happy and would be a great companion. Freckles has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about her by calling the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370. She’ll be at the Adopt-A-Fest this weekend at the Potter Park Zoo June 1 at 12pm – June 2 at 6pm. Come meet Freckles and her friends.