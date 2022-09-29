MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever seen the movie Holes?

Well while she may not look like the character from the 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf, Madame Z could use a quieter place to call home.

According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, the two-year-old mastiff mix is sweet and worried, who came to the shelter as a stray.

Madame Z would do well with a yard to wander as well as some long, sniffy walks.

Those who already have dogs are in luck, because the shelter has said that Madame Z has been awesome in playgroups.

The furry girl is also spayed and vaccinated.

Want to know more? Click here, or call 517-676-8370.