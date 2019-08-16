“Fuzzy Bear” Pet of The Day August 16

Meet ‘Fuzzy Bear”, our Pet of The Day today. Fuzzy Bear is a 2-year-old tabby male cat. He’s a sweet guy who is a little overwhelmed by the shelter. Fuzzy Bear is warming up but he is really ready for his forever home. He’d do great in a home with other cats but dogs are a bit too much for Fuzzy Bear. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Fuzzy Bear by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.