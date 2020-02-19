“Ghangas” Pet of The Day February 19

Meet “Ghangas”, our Pet of The Day today. Ghangas is a 5-year-old male mixed breed. He is a big, strong dog who thinks he’s a lap dog. Ghangas is a real snuggler and loves to be with people. He’s good in the car and really enjoys going for walks. Ghangas would do best with someone who can handle his size and strength. Even though he’s gentle, he’s still a load! Ghangas has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can meet Ghangas at the Capital Area Humane Society or call 517-626-6060.