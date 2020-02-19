“Ghangas” Pet of The Day February 19

Meet "Gus" and "Griffon", our Pets of The Day today. Gus and Griffon are a bonded pair of senior Shih-Tzu dogs and must be adopted together. They are 11-year-old males and are a lot of fun. The two would do best in a quieter home where they can live out their golden years. Gus and Griffon are both as sweet as can be and would be great companions. Both have been neutered, are current on their vaccinations and are ready for their forever home. You can meet them at the Cascades Humane Society or call 517-787-7387.