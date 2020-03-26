“Goldie” Pet of The Day March 26

Meet “Goldie”, our Pet of the Day today. Goldie is a 5-year-old male mixed breed. He’s a big boy who hasn’t missed many meals. Goldie had spent his early life on a chain and is getting to know how good life is indoors. He needs an experienced dog family without other pets because Goldie has a strong prey drive. He does better with women than men and can be shy at first. Goldie is trying to be a good boy and would love to have a family that can help him be his best. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can make an appointment to meet Goldie at the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.





Photos: Cascades Humane Society