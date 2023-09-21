Diego is 3 years old, goofy, outgoing, and his tail never stops wagging.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Diego is a friendly, outgoing young pibble (pitbull) mix who doesn’t worry too much about his past. He’s currently accepting applications for a family or person who’s looking for a fun and loveable new family member.

He came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter after someone abandoned him at a local elementary school.

“He’s a goofy little guy with a tail that’s too short for his body, but it’s always wagging and he’s always ready to do whatever his people want to do,” said Diego’s friends at ICACS.

At 3 years old, Diego has left behind his puppy mannerisms but he’s still a young guy, so he’ll need someone who can train and spend time with him

Diego is 3 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St., Mason.