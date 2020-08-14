“Greenie” Pet of The Day August 14

Meet “Greenie”, our Pet of The Day today. Greenie is a sweet front-declawed older male cat.

He came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter from another shelter where they were told he was good with kids and cats but didn’t like dogs. He hasn’t seemed afraid of the dogs he’s met so he might be fine with an easy-going one.

He is a laid-back cat and should do fine in just about any home.

Greenie is 10 years old, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays we are open till 6 pm.

You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit online.

Normal cat adoption fees are $84.00. Don’t forget this Saturday is “Caturday” Saturday, where cat adoption fees are $25.00 all day! Cats older than six years, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months will be free on Caturdays!