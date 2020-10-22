“Gribben” Pet of the Day October 22, 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Gribben! Gribben is a big goofy guy with a heart of gold. His sweet personality takes up so much room that it doesn’t leave a lot of room for thinking!

This boy is 85 pounds of happy, bouncing through life landing on things and knocking them over. He barks when he’s happy so it can be a bit intimidating if you are on the other end of that bark. He doesn’t mean anything by it but people walking their chihuahuas are probably going to cross the street when they see him coming!



He needs an experienced owner who can help him curb his enthusiasm. He should be fine with big sturdy kids. He should meet any future canine friends. Does not want a home with cats.

He is 2 years old, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.