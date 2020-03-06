“Gunther” Pet of the Day March 6

Meet Gunther, our Pet of the Day today. Gunther is a big, gentle boy who is a little hesitant until he gets to know you.

His loud rumbling purr can kick into overdrive sometimes and he thoroughly enjoys having his chin scratched.

Gunther loves to chase small toys and if he catches one, he won’t give it back.

“Keep away” is Gunther’s favorite game. Gunther came to the shelter as a stray.

He is 2-years-old and is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you’re interested in adopting Gunther, contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open shelter hours. The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl St. in Mason.