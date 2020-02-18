“Gus” and “Griffon” Pets of The Day February 18

Meet "Cricket", our Pet of The Day today. Cricket is a sweet girl who had a tough start on life. She was an outdoor dog and she's learning now about how good life can be when she has a bed inside. Cricket is shy, especially around men, but really enjoys being around other dogs. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard where she can run and explore. Cricket is crate-trained and has mild separation anxiety. She's living in a foster home and learning her manners so she would benefit from a family with dog experience. Cricket has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Cricket by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.