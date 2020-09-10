“Herpolsheimer” Pet of The Day September 10

Meet “Herpolsheimer”, our Pet of The Day today. Herpolsheimer was found abandoned in a park. He appears to have been a back yard dog who didn’t get a lot of attention.

He has had no training and could use some manners but he has a good heart. He would do best in a home with older kids/teens and with someone with the time and knowledge to help him learn some impulse control.

He’s basically a 10-month-old puppy in a three-year-old body! He loves to play tug and is thrilled with any attention you give him. He’s going to be an awesome dog for someone willing to put in some time.

He has an adorable little underbite and a cute snubby nose! He is 3yrs old, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting online or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.