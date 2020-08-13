“Houdini” Pet of The Day August 13

Meet “Houdini”, our Pet of The Day today. Houdini came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter as a transfer from another shelter so we don’t know much about his past.

He was quite shy at first but he has come out of his shell and really loves people. He loves other dogs but will need to go home with an easy-going female dog.

He should be fine with older kids and he seemed fine with cats but slow intros are recommended.

Houdini is 3 years old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

His adoption fee is $105.00.

If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854.

Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays they are open till 6 pm. You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.