“Iola” Pet of the Day December 12

Meet “Iola” our Pet of the Day today.

Iola is a sweet, snorty pocket pibble.

She’s a pint-sized girl who has a lot to say. She’s not a barker, but does make a lot of noise when she’s telling you a story.

She should be fine with kids, but should meet any future dogs and she probably should not live with cats. She did not do anything when she met a cat, but she had a glint in her eye that she might.

Iola would prefer to live with easy-going male dogs if there are others in the house.

Iola came to the shelter as a stray,. She is three years old.
She is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you’re interested in adopting Iola, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370. You can also stop by the shelter during open shelter hours. The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl Street in Mason.

