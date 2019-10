Meet "Bia", our Pet of The Day today. Bia is a 4-month-old female mixed breed. She's going to grow up to be a medium-sized dog, just right for hugging. Bia wants to be the best girl she can be and is looking for a forever family where she can learn her commands and be a good companion. Bia is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Bia by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.