Meet “Jaffee” Our Pet of the Day.

Jaffee is a 6 year-old black cat who would love to find a new home to be in this holiday season. Jaffee is very fond of head scratches and would prefer to live in a calm, quiet home without children so he can relax. Jaffee is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Jaffee, contact the Capital Area Humane Society at (517) 626-6060 or stop by the shelter during open hours at 7095 West Grand River Ave in Lansing.