“Jengo” Pet of The Day June 25

Meet “Jengo”, our Pet of The Day today. Jengo is a friendly, mixed-breed older gentleman looking for his forever home.

He came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. According to his owner, he’s housebroken, good with cats and kids and OK with easy-going dogs (he hasn’t been around a lot of them but he was fine with the ones he met here).

Jengo doesn’t understand why he’s here and he hopes his new family comes soon!

If interested in meeting Jengo, please inquire about him on our website, ac.ingham.org or call the shelter at 517-676-8370.