LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You won’t believe how the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter found this sweet girl.

Joyce Ann was spotted hiding under a car after running down Cedar Street.

Brimming with enthusiasm and impulsivity, Joyce Ann will need a patient family who can handle a teenage puppy.

Not in love with her yet? Joyce Ann is a wannabe lap dog, thinking her 60-pound frame will fit into your lap.

She is 10-months-old, spayed, and vaccinated.

If you’re feeling like making Joyce Ann a part of your family, you have until Oct. 8 to adopt her for only $25.

You can learn more about Joyce Ann by clicking here or calling 517-676-8370.