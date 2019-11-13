“Jude” Pet of the Day November 13

Meet “Jude,” our Pet of the Day.

Jude is a 3-year-old mixed breed male. He is a big, strong and athletic boy who weighs 52 pounds. Jude was transferred to the Capital Area Humane Society from another shelter. He is sweet and friendly.

Jude has been neutered, microchipped and is up-to-date on his vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Jude, contact Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or visit cahs-lansing.org. You can also stop by the shelter located at 7095 West Grand River Avenue in Lansing during open hours.