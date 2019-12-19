“Kami” Pet of The Day December 19

Meet “Kami”, our Pet of The Day today. Kami is a 3-year-old mixed breed female dog. She’s a shy girl who takes a little time to warm up to people she doesn’t know. Kami was found as a stray and all she wants now is her new forever home. She’s unsure of other dogs and cats get her pretty excited so she might do best as an only pet. Kami has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Kami by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.