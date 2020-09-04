“Karen” Pet of The Day September 4

Meet “Karen”, our Pet of The Day today. Karen is a sweet, shy girl with striking markings on her face.

She is a little nervous here at the shelter but she allows you to pet her gently. She would love a quiet adult home with other easy-going animals and gentle older children.

Once she feels comfortable in her new home, her sweet personality will shine through.

Karen is 2 years old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. Her adoption fee is $84.00.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting online here or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. The shelter will be closed Saturday Sept. 5th and Monday Sept 7th for the holiday.