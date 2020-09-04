“Karen” Pet of The Day September 4

Pet of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

Meet “Karen”, our Pet of The Day today. Karen is a sweet, shy girl with striking markings on her face.

She is a little nervous here at the shelter but she allows you to pet her gently. She would love a quiet adult home with other easy-going animals and gentle older children.

Once she feels comfortable in her new home, her sweet personality will shine through.

Karen is 2 years old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. Her adoption fee is $84.00.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting online here or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. The shelter will be closed Saturday Sept. 5th and Monday Sept 7th for the holiday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story