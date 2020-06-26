“Karma” Pet of The Day June 26

Meet “Karma”, our Pet of The Day today. Karma is a big girl with “cattitude”!

She loves attention but will let you know when she’s done.

She should be fine with cat savvy kids and maybe even a well behaved dog. We haven’t had a chance to see her around cats (she came from the Midland shelter) but we suspect she’d prefer to be the only cat or maybe with another cat who’s OK with being bossed around!

She is 2 years old, spayed and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in adopting Karma please visit Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, visit ac.ingham.org or call (517) 676-8370 for more information on her.