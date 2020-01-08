“King” Pet of The Day January 8

Meet ‘King”, our Pet of The Day today. King is a 7-year-old male mixed breed dog. He is a great dog with a very friendly personality. King loves to go for walks and play with toys. It is recommended that all members of the family, including dogs, come to the shelter to meet King before adoption. King has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about King by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.