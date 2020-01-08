“King” Pet of The Day January 8

Meet "Luna", our Pet of The Day today. Luna is a 2-year-old female mixed breed. She looks like she has some Lab in her family tree. Luna is a big girl but is easily scared by loud noises. She would like a quiet home where she can be the only dog. Luna loves her treats - especially peanut butter! She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Luna by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.