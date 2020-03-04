“King” Pet of the Day March 4

Meet “King”, our pet of the day today. King is a 7-year-old mixed breed.

He is a great walker and would love to be with someone who is very physically active. The shelter would like to stress that King would do best in a home as the only pet. King is friendly and has been vaccinated and neutered. King is one of the shelter’s longest residents and since he is a senior dog, his adoption fee has been reduced to $125.

If you’re interested in adopting King, contact the Capital Area Humane Society at (517) 626-6060 or stop by the shelter during open hours at 7095 W Grand River Ave in Lansing