Meet "Oreo", our Pet of The Day today. Oreo is a 1-year-old female cat. She is a special needs cat who is hoping to find a special forever family. Oreo has limited vision so she needs a quieter home where she won't be startled. She has a wonderful personality and is a sweet as can be. Oreo has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Oreo by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.