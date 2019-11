Meet “Koda” our Pet of the Day.

JKoda is a 2-year-old Basenji Mix. She was placed in the shelter because the landlord decided against having pets.

She would prefer to be the only pet in the house, as she does like to bark at things.

Koda is about 25 pounds, can sit pretty and is highly trainable.

If you’re interested in adopting Koda, you can contact the Cascades Humane Society at (517) 787-7387 or stop by the shelter at 1515 Carmen Drive in Jackson.