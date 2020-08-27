“Kresge” Pet of The Day August 27

Meet “Kresge”, our Pet of The Day today. Kresge is a shy, scared girl in her kennel but don’t let that fool you! Once she’s comfortable she’s a bouncy girl who’s ready to play.

She will need to go to an experienced owner with the time to work with her. She is easily over-aroused and then she can be mouthy (she likes to grab at clothing).

With regular exercise and some mental stimulation, she will be an awesome girl!

Kresge is 2 years old, spayed, and microchipped.

Her adoption fee is $105.00. If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about her by visiting online or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

