“Kwuggerbug” Pet of the Day January 9

Meet “Kwuggerbug” our Pet of the Day.

Kwuggerbug is a sweet baby looking for a hound loving home. She is a bit submissive and needs socialization. New things are scary for her, but she loves people and wants nothing more than to snuggle in your lap.

Kwuggerbug has the typical hound song so she would not be a good fit for someone who lives in an apartment.

She would love a big backyard or someone who enjoys long hikes on the weekends.

Kwuggerbug came to the shelter as a stray. She is six months old and 14 pounds. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in adopting her, contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.