“Leah” Pet of The Day May 29

Meet Cornell, our Pet of the Day today. Cornell is a bouncy young man. He's still a baby and is going to be a big boy. He'd love a yard to run in and a couple of sturdy kids (he loves to throw himself into your arms so a little one would go right over) or another playful dog. He loves attention and has had some training (he knows sit and shake!). Cornell is neutered, up to date on vaccines, and 5 months old. He is also currently in foster care. To inquire more about him, and to set up a time to meet with him, go to ac.ingham.org and click the “inquire more about this animal” link. Adoptions are by appointment at this time.