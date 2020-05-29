“Leah” Pet of The Day May 29

Meet Leah, our Pet of the Day today. Leah is a beautiful female tabby cat. She is a happy cat and loves to play, eat and is even learning to accept love from people. Leah is a lot of fun who is good with other cats and would be a great companion. She has been spayed, is between 1 and 2 years old and is current on all her shots. She is also currently in foster care. To inquire more about Leah, and to set up a time to meet with her, go to ac.ingham.org and click the “inquire more about this animal” link. Adoptions are by appointment at this time.