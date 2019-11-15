“Liara” Pet of the Day November 15

Meet “Liara” our Pet of the day.

Liara is a sweet, friendly girl who was abandoned at a Park and Ride.

She sits quietly in her cage waiting for someone to give her attention.

She should be fine with children, cats and maybe an easy-going dog.

Liara is also one of the shelter’s longest residents and has been there since July.

Liara is 1 year old, is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

If you’re interested in adopting her, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open hours. The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl Street in Mason.