“Liara” Pet of the Day November 15

Pet of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

Meet “Liara” our Pet of the day.

Liara is a sweet, friendly girl who was abandoned at a Park and Ride.

She sits quietly in her cage waiting for someone to give her attention.

She should be fine with children, cats and maybe an easy-going dog.

Liara is also one of the shelter’s longest residents and has been there since July.

Liara is 1 year old, is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

If you’re interested in adopting her, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open hours. The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl Street in Mason.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story