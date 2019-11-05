“Lilly” Pet of the Day November 5

Meet “Lilly,” our Pet of the Day today. Lilly is a 1 and a half year-old tri-color, calico tiger cat. She is very friendly and warms up to people well. She may even jump up onto your lap! She likes chasing laser pointers, balls, caps and bottles, but hairdryers and vaccuums will send Lilly running. Lilly would be able to become friends with a dog, but not other cats. If interested in adopting Lilly, you can visit the Cascades Humane Society during open hours, call (517) 787-7387 or visit chs-pets.org.