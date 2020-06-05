“Lily” Pet of The Day June 5

Photo: Ingham Co. Animal Control

Meet “Lily”, our Pet of The Day today. Lilly came to the shelter on December 11 when her owner could no longer care for her.    

She is a smaller quiet cat with cute “I’ve got milk” white fur around her mouth.   She is sweet and very gentle and loves to be petted.  

She is ok with other easy-going cats but isn’t looking for a feline buddy.  She wants a human buddy!   And she has been very lonely since she lost her person.  

Lily is 8 years old, spayed, shots, microchip.   To inquire about meeting Lily, please visit ac.ingham.org, or call Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370. Adoptions are by appointment only at this time. 

