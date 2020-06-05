“Lily” Pet of The Day June 5

Meet “Lily”, our Pet of The Day today. Lilly came to the shelter on December 11 when her owner could no longer care for her.

She is a smaller quiet cat with cute “I’ve got milk” white fur around her mouth. She is sweet and very gentle and loves to be petted.

She is ok with other easy-going cats but isn’t looking for a feline buddy. She wants a human buddy! And she has been very lonely since she lost her person.

Lily is 8 years old, spayed, shots, microchip. To inquire about meeting Lily, please visit ac.ingham.org, or call Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370. Adoptions are by appointment only at this time.