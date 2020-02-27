“Linguini” Pet of The Day February 27

Meet “Linguini”, our Pet of The Day today. Linguini is a 4-year-old female mixed breed. She has the sweetest personality and loves people. She is a special needs dog with chronic allergies. Linguini is looking for a family that will provide extra vet care, medications and a special diet. She’ll provide tons of love in return! Linguini has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can meet Linguini at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter or call 517-676-8370.