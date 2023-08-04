MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Gabby Barrett! She is a 3-year-old cat, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Gabby is friendly but low maintenance, as she is quite independent.

This “Blue Collar” cat is used to being outside and would love a warehouse, barn, or garage where she can stay out of the weather and get fed while still having space to roam.

There is no adoption fee for Gabby or any other “Blue Collar” cats at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

You may inquire about Gabby by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason, MI.