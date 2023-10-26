LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jigsaw is a 5-year-old striped kitty who’s taking applications for a new home.
Though she may not look happy in her picture, where she’s dressed up as a pumpkin, her friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said she makes for a kind and gentle feline friend.
“You can’t tell by looking at her face, but Jigsaw is the sweetest girl!” they said.
Jigsaw arrived at ICACS after someone saw some neighborhood children kicking her. She has a bit of stiffness in her back leg, ICACS said, that might be from a previous injury, although their vet couldn’t find any obvious signs of injury.
“She’s a gentle girl who deserves to spend her life in a loving home!” ICACS said. Jigsaw’s adoption fee has been sponsored, so it’s free to take this sweet girl home.
Jigsaw is 5 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more about her, you can click here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.