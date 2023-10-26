LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jigsaw is a 5-year-old striped kitty who’s taking applications for a new home.

Though she may not look happy in her picture, where she’s dressed up as a pumpkin, her friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said she makes for a kind and gentle feline friend.

Though she might not be too enthusiastic about her Halloween costume, she will be very excited to be accepted into your home. (Photo/ICASC)

“You can’t tell by looking at her face, but Jigsaw is the sweetest girl!” they said.

Jigsaw arrived at ICACS after someone saw some neighborhood children kicking her. She has a bit of stiffness in her back leg, ICACS said, that might be from a previous injury, although their vet couldn’t find any obvious signs of injury.

“She’s a gentle girl who deserves to spend her life in a loving home!” ICACS said. Jigsaw’s adoption fee has been sponsored, so it’s free to take this sweet girl home.

Jigsaw is 5 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more about her, you can click here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.