“Luna” Pet of The Day January 6

Meet "Boomer", our Pet of The Day today. Boomer is a younger male Basenji mix. He looks like he has some hound in his family tree somewhere. Boomer is a curious guy who wants to check out his surroundings before saying hello to people. He's an active dog would would enjoy a family that will take him on adventures. Boomer has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Boomer by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.