“Mac” Pet of The Day September 16

Meet “Mac”, our Pet of The Day today. Mac is a 2-month-old male puppy. This little guy is not going to stay little for long. He’s a mixed breed and will grow to be well over 45 pounds. Mac is a heartbreaker with his big eyes and he’s all puppy. That means he’s ready for someone who can train him to be the best dog he can be. Mac is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Mac by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.