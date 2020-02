Meet “Macie,” our pet of the day today.

Macie is a three-year-old mixed breed.

She is 50 pounds and already spayed, up to date on vaccines and microchipped.

Macie is very sweet and friendly and is ready to find her forever home.

If interested in adopting her, contact Capital Area Humane Society at 7095 W Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI or call (517) 626-6060