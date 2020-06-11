“Marty” Pet of The Day June 11

Meet “Marty”, our Pet of The Day today. Marty is a gentle little guy. He loves people but he isn’t the kind of guy to just run up to someone and say hello. He will approach quietly and sit nearby and maybe sneak in a quick kiss. He loves to snuggle close and when he feels comfortable he will put his feet carefully on your lap and then lick your face until it’s sticky!

He appears to have had some pretty rough training. He is hesitant to do anything that will upset people. He is currently in a foster home where the other dogs in the home are helping build up his confidence. He is learning how to play (he had no idea what to do with a toy) and how to be a dog. Marty would do fine with gentle children (active toddlers might be too much for him).

He would love to be someone’s best friend!

Marty is 1.5 years old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If interested in meeting Marty, please ask about him online at ac.ingham.org or call the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.